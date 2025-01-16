NEET-UG 2025 in online or pen-paper mode? Here's what Pradhan said

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said a final decision about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 will be made next week. According to Careers360, this was stated by the minister during the launch of the Kashi Tamil Samagam 3.0 portal.

The NEET-UG 2025 notification will be available to all once it is uploaded on the new official website.

Speaking to the media at the launch of Kashi Tamil Samagam 3.0, Pradhan said, “The final decision on whether the NEET-UG medical entrance exam will be conducted in online or pen and paper mode will be announced by next week," stated Careers360.

To recall, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has asked students to update the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR ID) and Aadhaar verification for NEET-UG 2025.

More than 23 lakh aspirants appeared for the NEET exam in 2024, and police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found several instances of irregularities and malpractices at a few centres. Amidst several allegations and irregularities that led MBBS aspirants to approach the Supreme Court last year, the NTA has been given the responsibility again to conduct the NEET medical entrance exam.