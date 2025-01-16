Maharashtra: NMU results declared for UG and PG programmes

Maharashtra Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, formerly known as North Maharashtra University (NMU), has declared the results for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. Students can access their semester/annual results on the university's official website, nmu.ac.in. for courses, namely:

BA: Bachelor of Arts

BSc: Bachelor of Science

BCom: Bachelor of Commerce

MA: Master's in Arts

MSc: Master in Science

MCom: Master in Commerce, and others.

Additionally, students can download their mark sheets using their roll numbers, stated The Money Control.



Steps to check NMU Results 2025 are:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University: nmu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the "Student Corner" section Step 3: Select "Examination" followed by "Online Results."

Step 4. Enter the required details

Step 5: Click on "Search."

Step 6. Your exam results will appear on the screen.

Step 7. Download for future reference

Established in 1990, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University is located in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Formerly known as North Maharashtra University, it was established after its separation from the University of Pune. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).



Other news

In other news, the Maharashtra School Education Department has begun accepting applications for Right to Education (RTE) admissions for the academic year 2025, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



Parents seeking to secure one of the 25% reserved seats for their children can apply via the official website, student.maharashtra.gov.in. The application window opened on Tuesday, January 14, and will remain open until January 27, 2025.