Maharashtra: NMU results declared for UG and PG programmes
Maharashtra Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, formerly known as North Maharashtra University (NMU), has declared the results for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. Students can access their semester/annual results on the university's official website, nmu.ac.in. for courses, namely:
BA: Bachelor of Arts
BSc: Bachelor of Science
BCom: Bachelor of Commerce
MA: Master's in Arts
MSc: Master in Science
MCom: Master in Commerce, and others.
Additionally, students can download their mark sheets using their roll numbers, stated The Money Control.
Steps to check NMU Results 2025 are:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University: nmu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the "Student Corner" section Step 3: Select "Examination" followed by "Online Results."
Step 4. Enter the required details
Step 5: Click on "Search."
Step 6. Your exam results will appear on the screen.
Step 7. Download for future reference
Established in 1990, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University is located in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Formerly known as North Maharashtra University, it was established after its separation from the University of Pune. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Other news
In other news, the Maharashtra School Education Department has begun accepting applications for Right to Education (RTE) admissions for the academic year 2025, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.
Parents seeking to secure one of the 25% reserved seats for their children can apply via the official website, student.maharashtra.gov.in. The application window opened on Tuesday, January 14, and will remain open until January 27, 2025.