IIT Madras Director calls for protection of indigenous cows; bats for organic farming

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Director V Kamakoti issued a call on Wednesday, January 15, to safeguard India's rich agricultural legacy, citing the significant reduction of indigenous cow breeds and emphasising the importance of recovering them through technological interventions.

Prof Kamakoti, speaking at a Gaushala in West Mambalam, Chennai, emphasised the importance of indigenous cows in maintaining human health and supporting sustainable organic farming techniques.

"The indigenous cow breed is hurtling towards extinction, and it is our collective responsibility to arrest this decline," Kamakoti cautioned.

"The benefits accruing from indigenous cows are multifaceted and profound. Their komiyam (urine), dung, milk, and ghee are essential components of organic farming and human health. Moreover, indigenous cows and bulls are the linchpin of our agricultural economy," he said, as DTNext reports.

Kamakoti also blamed the careless use of synthetic fertilisers for the startling increase in cancer cases during the previous 15 years. Citing his own successful zero-budget farming experience with natural fertilisers, he promoted a set of methods.

The director said that his family's struggle with cancer inspired him to investigate the causes. He claimed that he was inspired to start organic farming with his institute salary as the initial investment after conducting a study that led him to the conclusion that food produced with artificial fertilisers is toxic.

"The results have been astounding – with an initial investment of Rs 1 lakh, I generated an income of Rs 2.5 lakh," he detailed.