Delhi NCR shuts down physical classes due to extreme cold wave

As the cold wave grips North India, several state administrations and governments, including Delhi NCR, ordered private and government schools to shut down for physical classes. Several others have ordered the change in the school hours.

Additionally, classes from nursery to VIII in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida schools are suspended until January 17. At the same time, Classes IX and XI will shift to hybrid mode, according to a report by The Times of India.

Stage 4 curbs include a mandatory shifting of school classes, except for Classes X and XII, to hybrid mode, stated TOI.



Calm winds, low temperatures, and foggy conditions allowed the accumulation of pollutants in the region, with the air quality index soaring from 275 on Tuesday, January 14, to 396 at 6 pm on Wednesday, January 15.



Moreover, the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicted that AQI may breach the 400 mark soon. Accordingly, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to “straightway invoke” all actions under stages 3 and 4 with immediate effect.