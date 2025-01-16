“Clear Rs 24 cr pending house tax dues in 15 days”: Aligarh Municipal Commission’s ultimatum to AMU

The Aligarh Municipal Corporation (AMC) issued a notice to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Monday, January 13, demanding that overdue house tax dues totalling Rs 24.4 crore be cleared within 15 days, with a warning of legal action under the Municipal Corporation Act if the payment is delayed.

AMC officials stated that the dues are for 40 university-owned properties. The officials stated that tax payments for 22 buildings had already been processed, leaving Rs 24.4 crore due for 18 homes.

"The dues have been pending since 2017. We issued them bills, followed by a demand notice. The municipal commissioner met with the AMU registrar, who informed him that AMU had applied for a grant from the UGC. Once the grant is received, the payment will be made," AMC's revenue assessment officer Rajendra Prasad said.

"If the dues are not cleared by the end of the 15-day deadline, the university will receive a reminder, after which their accounts will be attached. In cases involving government departments, buildings are not sealed, and instead, accounts are attached," he added.

Responding to the notice, AMU’s public relations officer, Asim Siddique, said, "Part of our pending dues have already been paid. Efforts are being made to address the remaining balance.”

Siddique added, “There is a provision that allows the UGC to reimburse such payments, and the university is in communication with the commission regarding this. The issue is expected to be resolved soon."