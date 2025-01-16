BCU postpones exams at last minute: BCom, CA test timing clash, exams deferred indefinitely

In a chaotic turn of events, Bengaluru City University (BCU) first postponed its undergraduate (UG) first-semester examination from 9.30am to 2 pm on January 16, only to announce another last-minute postponement without specifying a new date.

The abrupt changes left thousands of students, especially those appearing for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) foundation exams, grappling with stress and confusion, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The university issued its first notification at 4.30 pm Wednesday, January 15, informing students and principals about the timing change. This created a direct clash with the CA Foundation exam, also scheduled for 2 pm on January 16.

Later in the evening, BCU issued another announcement, postponing the exams indefinitely, without providing a new date, citing "unavoidable reasons".

In this regard, a BCom student who is concurrently preparing for the CA exams, had approached former education minister S Suresh Kumar, after receiving the unexpected notification from the university on Wednesday, January 15, just hours before the exam.

It informed her of the schedule change without providing any explanation, and only cited ‘unavoidable reasons’.

Suresh Kumar then contacted Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar and requested him to look into the matter, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Students had previously too raised concerns about overlapping exam schedules between the BCU and CA exams. Despite the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) releasing its exam timetable in September, BCU published its own schedule on December 13, which clashed with the CA exams.