Uttarakhand schools to mandate 10 subjects for Class X

In a significant move for the education sector, government schools in Uttarakhand will now require students in Class X to study not five, but ten mandatory subjects.

This decision comes in the wake of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and follows the framework set by the National Curriculum Framework, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to drafting experts, this new curriculum marks a revolutionary step in skill development across the country, being the first major implementation since the NEP of 1986, which itself followed the 1968 policy.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has prepared a draft of the state curriculum framework, aiming to enhance educational standards and better prepare students for future challenges.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Uttarakhand's Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat stated, "Actions are being taken in accordance with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP). The draft of the state curriculum framework, prepared through various committees, will be reviewed by the state government. It includes only those subjects that have been recommended by the NEP."

"All children studying in government schools will be required to take these subjects. They will have the option to change the subjects starting from the Class XI," said Pradeep Rawat, the Additional Director of the SCERT. He added, "Once the draft of the State Curriculum Framework (SCF) is prepared, it will be sent to the government for approval.-"