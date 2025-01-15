SSC MTS result 2024: Announcement expected soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is anticipated to release the results for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024, in the coming weeks, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Candidates who participated in these examinations, which were conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024, can access their results on the official SSC website: https://ssc.gov.in.



The computer-based examination (CBE) was administered in Hindi, English, and 13 regional languages, featuring two mandatory sessions of 45 minutes each on the same day. The objective-type, multiple-choice questions included a negative marking of one mark for incorrect answers in the second session.



The recruitment drive aims to fill 9,583 vacancies, with 6,144 positions for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3,439 for Havaldar roles. The selection process for MTS includes a Computer-Based Examination, while Havaldar candidates must also undergo a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).



As of January 15, 2025, the SSC has not officially announced the exact date for the result declaration. However, based on typical timelines and recent reports, candidates can expect the results to be released by the end of January 2025. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, candidates should regularly check the official SSC website: https://ssc.gov.in.



Steps to check SSC MTS result 2024:

1. Visit the official SSC website: https://ssc.gov.in.



2. Navigate to the "Results" section on the homepage.



3. Click on the link titled "SSC MTS and Havaldar Examination 2024 Result."



4. A PDF document containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will open.



5. Use the search function (Ctrl + F) to find your roll number.



6. If your roll number is listed, you have qualified for the next stage of the selection process.



7. Download and save the PDF for future reference.



Candidates are advised to keep their registration details handy to facilitate a smooth result-checking process. Additionally, it's important to stay informed about subsequent stages, such as the PET/PST for Havaldar posts, and prepare accordingly.



For further updates and notifications, regularly visit the official SSC website: https://ssc.gov.in.