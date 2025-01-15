Scholars push for change: AIRSA demands age limit revision for CSIR scientist posts

To address the growing concerns of research scholars across India, the All-India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA) has submitted a detailed application to Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), urging the revision of the upper-age limit for scientist positions in CSIR institutions.

The current age cap of 32 years has been criticised for stifling opportunities for deserving candidates, particularly given the long journey of completing a PhD in India.

The association has requested the upper age limit to be increased to 40 years, aligning with the guidelines of other leading research institutions, and has highlighted several systemic challenges in its application.

What’s at stake?

Dr Sudheer Paul, General Secretary of AIRSA, shed light on the issue, emphasising the negative impact of restrictive policies on India’s scientific community. "Recently, CSIR-IICT Hyderabad brought out a notification for scientist positions with the age limit set at 32 years. This not only excludes many exceptional researchers but also forces them to seek opportunities abroad," he said.

Dr Paul elaborated on the cascading effects of reduced funding and irregular recruitment processes.

"Over the last five to 10 years, the budget allocation for Research and Development (R&D) has drastically decreased. This has severely impacted young researchers and students, pushing many to pursue higher education and research opportunities abroad. The brain drain is a significant concern," he noted.

Uneven playing field

One of the primary concerns raised by AIRSA is the disparity in funding and opportunities across different institutions.

"While the government promotes uniform policies across states and institutions, this principle is glaringly absent in research funding. Some scholars in state universities receive no fellowship at all, while others are paid between Rs 8,000 and Rs 40,000. The inconsistency is discouraging and unsustainable for nurturing talent," Dr Paul explained.

The association has also criticised the irregularity of job advertisements for scientist positions, which was only made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many institutions delayed or cancelled job advertisements. As a result, several scholars have crossed the current age limit before positions could be re-advertised.

"There needs to be a regular, systematic notification process, ideally every six months or at least annually, to ensure timely opportunities for scholars. Without this, talented researchers are left with no choice but to look elsewhere," Dr Paul said.

A call to action

In its application, AIRSA has made three key demands:

Unified age criteria: Aligning the age limit for scientist positions at 40 years across all funding agencies, including Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), University Grants Commission (UGC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Regular notifications: Ensuring consistent and timely advertisement of job vacancies to reduce uncertainty. Increased R&D funding: Reinstating adequate financial allocations to support research and development, thereby, curbing brain drain.

Dr Paul expressed hope that the Central government would take swift action.

"We plan to meet with the Union Minister to present the challenges faced by the research community. Addressing these issues is not just about improving opportunities for scholars but also about securing India's future as a global leader in science and innovation," he said.