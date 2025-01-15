Maharashtra gov't introduces bold educational reforms: State anthem made mandatory in schools

In a landmark initiative to revamp Maharashtra's school education system, the state government on Monday, January 13, announced a series of transformative reforms aimed at strengthening cultural and educational foundations. This was stated in a report by the Times of India.



A key highlight of the reforms is the mandatory inclusion of the state anthem, Jaya Jaya Maharashtra Majha (Victory to My Maharashtra), in daily school assemblies across all boards and managements. Composed by Srinivas Kale and penned by Raja Badhe, the anthem, celebrated for its vivid portrayal of Maharashtra’s culture and geography, will now follow the National Anthem in school routines.



Instilling pride in young minds

Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse highlighted that the inclusion of the state anthem would inspire historical and geographical pride among students, fostering a deeper connection to the state’s heritage. He also shared details of a 100-day action plan that includes adopting a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-aligned curriculum with localised elements and introducing a school ranking system to improve educational standards.



Smart classrooms and geo-tagging for early education

The government plans to develop a "cluster school" equipped with smart classrooms in every education centre. Additionally, all Anganwadi centres and pre-primary schools in the state will be geo-tagged, a move aimed at formalising oversight of early education and aligning it with the National Education Policy’s (NEP) structural reforms.



CM’s vision for quality and inclusivity

At a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the emphasis was on creating an inclusive, high-quality education system. Fadnavis underscored the transformative role of outstanding teachers and stressed the need to tap into the potential of government school students. He also called for the collection of digital data to streamline school administration and eliminate inefficiencies.



To address physical infrastructure needs, the government plans to leverage social responsibility funds and expand successful initiatives like the bicycle distribution scheme to boost rural student attendance.