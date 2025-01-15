JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Admit card yet to be released, exam city slip available

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the JEE Main Admit Card 2025 for Session 1.

Once available, candidates planning to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 1 can download it from the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



The examination will be conducted across various centres in India and 15 cities abroad.

Paper 1 is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025, while Paper 2 will take place on January 30, 2025. Paper 1 will be held in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Paper 2 is scheduled for the second shift from 3.00 pm to 6.30 pm.



The NTA has already released the exam city slip for all exam dates, which candidates can access through the official website.



The JEE Main 2025 will be conducted in 13 languages and includes two papers: Paper 1 for (Bachelor of Engineering) BE/BTech (Bachelor of Technology) and Paper 2 for BArch (Bachelor of Architecture) and BPlanning (Bachelor of Planning). The registration process, which began on October 28, 2024, concluded on November 22, 2024.



Steps to download JEE main admit card 2025:

1. Visit the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the "JEE Main Admit Card 2025" link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials on the new page.

4. Submit the details to view your admit card.

5. Download and print a hard copy for future reference.



Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for updates.