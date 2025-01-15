IBPS calendar 2025 released: Check tentative exam dates for CRP RRBs & PSBs

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released its tentative calendar for 2025-26, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. It includes the online Common Recruitment Process (CRP) examination dates for RRBs and PSBs (Regional Rural Bank and Public Sector Bank). Interested candidates can view and download the calendar from the official IBPS website at ibps.in.



As per the IBPS calendar, the RRB Officer Scale I prelims exams are scheduled for July 27, August 2, and August 3, 2025, while the Office Assistant prelims exams will take place on August 30, September 6, and September 7, 2025.

The main examination for Officer Scale I, II, and III is set for September 13, 2025, and the Office Assistant mains will be conducted on November 9, 2025.



The registration process will be conducted exclusively online, with a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examinations wherever applicable.



Documents required for registration

Candidates must upload the following documents in the specified formats during the registration process:

- Photograph of the applicant: 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg format

- Signature of the applicant: 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg format

- Thumb impression of the applicant: 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg format

- Scanned copy of handwritten declaration: 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg format (as per the format provided in the notification)



Additionally, candidates will need to capture and upload their “live photograph” using a webcam or mobile device during the application process.



For detailed information and further updates, visit the official website of IBPS.