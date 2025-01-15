Detailed geological study in Bengaluru necessary before more construction: Experts

With construction activities — commercial, residential and civil — increasing across the state, more so in and around Bengaluru, geologists and experts suggest that a detailed geological study be undertaken for the city before any further expansion.

Geologists point out that the soil in Bengaluru, Mysuru and surrounding areas is silty and red, and the region is made up of metamorphic granite rock called Peninsular Gneiss, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

“The soil is not thick and we hit the rock surface at shallow depths. Any construction on these structures is strong but that does not mean you go for unplanned construction everywhere,” said a geological expert from IISc.

To get through rocks and soil, blasting, mining and deep drilling is undertaken to lay the foundation. This has an impact on the rocks, not just in the surrounding location, but even in faraway places.

“There is a need to understand the impact of fractures and stress on the soil and rocks. So far, no geological studies have been undertaken to ascertain the details of rocks and soil, where construction can be undertaken and where a limit should be set. We have the expertise to complete the study in three months. It is time to link academic institutions with planning agencies. Basic scientific understanding is lacking,” the expert added, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Citing the example of ongoing Namma Metro works, officials in Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said the delay is not just because of labour shortage, coordination issues with other stakeholders, lack of underground maps of public utilities like drinking water and sewage lines or garbage pits, but also hard rock surfaces.

There are many instances where tunnelling gets delayed as blades have to be changed. Prior information on the rock morphology will help, they added.

An Indian Institute of Science (IISc) consultant with the state government said, “Government agencies look at private firms for geological and hydrological reports. These are usually based on patch test analysis and the reports are not accurate. Due to natural soil and rock conditions, structures stand strong, but the same cannot continue in future. What is happening underground needs to be studied before undertaking future projects.”