AIBE 19 result 2024: Steps to check your score on allindiabarexamination.com

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to announce the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) on 19, 2024, soon, stated a report by NDTV.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, by using their roll number and password.



Steps to download AIBE 19 result 2024:

1. Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for "AIBE 19 Result 2024".

3. You will be redirected to a new page.

4. Enter your login credentials (roll number and password).

5. Your AIBE 19 result will appear on the screen. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.



The provisional answer key for the AIBE 19 exam was released by BCI on December 29, 2024. Candidates had until January 10, 2025, to raise objections against any discrepancies in the answer key. The exam itself was conducted on December 22, 2024.



To qualify, candidates from the general/Other Backward Class (OBC) categories must secure a minimum of 45%, while those from the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) or disabled categories need at least 40% to pass.



The AIBE 19 exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions across 19 legal subjects, including Constitutional Law, Indian Penal Code (IPC), Family Law, and Intellectual Property Laws.



The AIBE is a mandatory certification exam for law graduates from the 2009-2010 academic year onwards. Candidates are eligible to apply only after enrolling as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961.