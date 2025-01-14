From robotics to real-world learning: Chaman Bhartiya School showcases excellence on Founder's Day

Chaman Bhartiya School celebrated its inaugural Founder's Day on January 9 with a blend of innovation, creativity, and heartfelt community participation.

The campus situated in Bhartiya City, Bengaluru, buzzed with excitement as students, parents, faculty, and distinguished guests came together to honour the school’s journey of excellence and leadership, stated a press release from the institute.

The day commenced with a warm welcome by Parushni Aggarwal, Vice-Chair of Chaman Bhartiya School. A highlight of the event was the unveiling of a newly installed bust of Late Chaman Aggarwal, a visionary and the father of Snehdeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of the Bhartiya Group.

The bust was unveiled by Snehdeep Aggarwal in a heartfelt tribute to his father and to inspire the future generations to become visionary leaders.

Snehdeep Aggarwal said, “Schools last for generations, and at Chaman Bhartiya School, we teach values that stay forever. We want our students to be brave, make mistakes, and learn from them.”

The event perfectly embodied Chaman Bhartiya School’s motto, ‘We Lead,’ through a series of dynamic and engaging activities. The celebrations included a captivating performance by Svara Menon, an engaging mime act, and a heartfelt musical medley by Krishnadiya, a gifted young artist and proud member of the school community.

Adding to the excitement, the audience was treated to a spectacular display of drone acrobatics. The school also celebrated the remarkable achievements of Laksh Pandey from Class IX and Aiyanah Sunu from Class X (MYP 5), who successfully built their first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) drone in-house at Chaman Bhartiya School’s Innovation Lab. Through this project, the students gained valuable hands-on experience in aerodynamic concepts and flying mechanisms. In particular, Aiyanah Sunu has completed an impressive 14 hours of drone pilot training and is now a certified drone pilot.