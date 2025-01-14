Birla Global University hosts Capacity Building Program for Economics teachers

The Birla School of Economics, Birla Global University, organised a one-day Capacity Building Program for Senior Secondary Economics Teachers on Open Economy Macroeconomics.

Teachers from senior secondary schools in Bhubaneswar and other cities of Odisha participated actively, stated a press release from the institute.

The programme was aimed at enhancing teachers' understanding of complex macroeconomic topics to improve classroom delivery.

Prominent resource persons included Dr Dukhabandhu Sahoo from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar and Dr Mrutyunjay Swain, Head of the Department of Economics, Berhampur University.

The sessions focused on key topics such as Balance of Payments Crisis and Adjustment, Money, Interest, and Exchange Rate Dynamics, and Exchange Rate Determination and the Foreign Exchange Market. The discussions offered valuable insights into real-world economic challenges, providing participants with practical knowledge, according to the press release from the institute.

Dr Sahoo highlighted the importance of understanding global economic interconnections, while Dr Swain emphasised the need for continuous learning among educators to keep pace with evolving economic concepts.

Participants expressed appreciation for the well-structured programme and requested for more such initiatives.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, as Birla Global University reaffirmed its commitment to supporting teacher development through knowledge-driven programmes.