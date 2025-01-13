What's the Indian Dream? Union Minister Rajnath Singh outlines it...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that India’s youth no longer need to go abroad to chase their aspirations, as the nation now provides ample resources for success, as stated in a report by PTI.

Highlighting the country’s strides in self-reliance, especially in defence, health, and education, Singh encouraged students to channel their talent and determination to seize opportunities at home.



“However, times have changed. It is the time to build the 'Indian dream'... Now you have the means and resources in the country to fulfil your dreams and aspirations. What is needed is a strong will and determination," Singh stated, pointing to the rapid growth of start-ups and the digital economy.



He underlined India’s journey towards self-reliance, remarking that the nation has emerged as a prominent global voice. "If India says something on the international platform, then the whole world listens carefully to what India is saying," he said.



Singh also praised India’s ability to transform challenges into opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening the country’s self-reliance in health and education.



As the chief guest at the convocation ceremony, Singh distributed medals, certificates, and degrees to 25 exceptional students. A total of 275 students were awarded gold medals, and approximately 4,000 students completed their courses.



In his address, Singh shared his success mantra of "three Ps" — Patience, Persistence, and Perseverance — urging students to combine strong willpower with hard work and innovation.



“Today, India is establishing itself as one of the strongest nations. Our youth can represent the country with new confidence and energy. If you possess an idea and skill set and are ready to work hard, you will have no shortage of opportunities or resources," he said, noting that the nation is undergoing a period of "transformation, innovation and dynamism."



He further emphasised India’s historic contributions, stating that the country’s Vedic civilisation was far ahead of its time, excelling in fields like industry, science, medicine, philosophy, and spirituality.