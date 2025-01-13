"What if one of them had taken a drastic step?" Parents as principal asks school students to remove shirts for writing on them

Shockingly, a school principal in Jharkhand had instructed female students of Class X to remove their shirts as they had written messages on them.

The details of the incident, as reported by PTI, are that around 80 girls were celebrating their farewell by writing messages on their shirts, and following the incident, they were sent home only with their blazers.

This triggered outrage among the parents and the community, compelling them to complain to the Deputy Commissioner (DC).

The incident occurred on January 10, 2025, at a school in the Jorapokhar police station area. The students, who were celebrating their last day before Board exams, wrote farewell messages on each other’s shirts.

However, the principal objected and allegedly instructed the girls to remove their shirts despite their apologies.



Principal under scrutiny

Parents claim the students were humiliated and forced to return home without shirts beneath their blazers, leaving them distressed. Parents reported the matter to Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Madhvi Mishra, who confirmed the seriousness of the allegations.

“Guardians have filed complaints, and we have spoken to some of the affected students. A committee has been formed to investigate the matter,” she said, reported India Today.



The probe panel includes the sub-divisional magistrate, district education officer, district social welfare officer, and a sub-divisional police officer. Further, DC Mishra assured strict action based on the findings of the investigation.

Parents concern

Citing shame and trauma, parents expressed concerns about the mental well-being of their daughters.

“Our daughters are already under pressure due to Board exams. This has added unnecessary stress. What if one of them had taken a drastic step?” a parent questioned.