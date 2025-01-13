Scam or miscommunication? Merit list controversy at Government Dental College, Srinagar

Students who raised objections when the official window was opened claimed that while their issues went unaddressed, the marks of others who hadn’t filed objections saw unexplained increases.

To compound matters, the third and final list released on a non-working day showed inflated scores absent even in the second list issued post-objection. The lack of explanation for these changes has fueled frustration among aspirants.

An anonymous student described the situation as "a blatant scam," emphasising, "How can marks suddenly increase when the objection window had closed? It seems like a calculated manipulation."

Overlooked sports quota and awards

Adding to the grievances, many eligible candidates reported that the promised 4 points for sports achievements were not reflected in the merit list. Despite submitting objections, no changes were made. Similarly, points for awards clearly stated in the notice were visibly absent across the board.

A disheartened student lamented, "We played for our college, submitted our certificates, and still got no recognition. It feels like our efforts are invisible."

Corruption allegations and student voices

The controversy has ignited a broader conversation about systemic corruption in dental institutions across Jammu and Kashmir. Another student alleged, "The system is rigged. Seats are fixed, and deserving candidates are sidelined. Most of us are afraid to speak up because we were forced to sign affidavits preventing protests or legal actions."

Dr Vasu Khanmotra, President of the All India Dental Students Association (AIDSA), J&K wing, echoed these concerns.

“This is not new. Such unfair practices have been happening for years. What’s worse is the pathetic state of dental employment in Jammu and Kashmir. Even House Surgeon posts, which are contract-based for a year, are tainted by favouritism," he said.

Khanmotra also highlighted the broader challenges faced by the dental community: "There have been no permanent job openings for over 15 years. Illegal clinics run by unqualified technicians are thriving, while qualified dentists struggle for opportunities. We demand written exams for recruitment, transparency in the selection process, and permanent posts for dental professionals."

GDC administration responds

Prof (Dr) Suheel Hamid Latoo, Chairman and Professor at GDC Srinagar, denied allegations of corruption. He informed that the entire procedure is based on the norms of selection mentioned in the Government Order number 706-JK(HME) of 2007 dated 11.01.2007. He attributed discrepancies in the list to typographical errors.

"When we found issues, we re-evaluated all results, not just the objections. The updated third list reflects corrections to ensure fairness," he said.

Regarding the sports quota, Dr Latoo clarified, "Points are awarded only to students who represented Jammu and Kashmir at national or international levels during their BDS tenure, as verified by the J&K Sports Council. College or university-level representation does not qualify."

He also defended the selection of local candidates, citing a government order that prioritises internal candidates for recruitment. “Such reservations are standard practice across India,” he explained.

Dr Latoo assured that all procedures were in line with prescribed norms and encouraged students to file Right to Information (RTI) requests for further clarity. "We are open to addressing genuine concerns," he concluded.

The bigger picture

While the GDC administration maintains its stance on transparency, the outcry from students paints a picture of deep-seated mistrust.

The controversy underscores the need for systemic reforms in dental education and employment in Jammu and Kashmir. As the students demand accountability, the question remains: Will their voices lead to meaningful change or be drowned in bureaucratic red tape?

For now, the students wait, some for answers, others for justice.