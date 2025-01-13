RRB JE result 2024 live updates: Check CBT 1 results on RRB official website soon

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon announce the RRB JE Result 2024 on the respective official websites of RRBs, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 1 examination for Junior Engineer and other posts can check their results online once they are declared.



Exam dates

The RRB JE CBT 1 examination was conducted on December 16, 17, and 18, 2024, across various exam centres nationwide. The test was for a duration of 90 minutes and consisted of 100 questions.



Key updates

- The CBT 1 question papers, responses, and answer keys were released on December 23, 2024.

- The objection window for the same closed on December 28, 2024.



Recruitment process

The recruitment process includes the following stages:

1. First-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-I)

2. Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II)

3. Document Verification (DV)

4. Medical Examination (ME)



This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,951 vacancies, including:

- 17 posts for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research.

- 7,934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.



The application process began on July 30, 2024, and concluded on August 29, 2024.



How to check RRB JE result 2024 (when announced):

1. Visit the official RRB website under which you applied.

2. Look for the JE CBT 1 Result link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Download and check your results.



Stay tuned for the latest updates regarding RRB JE Result 2024!