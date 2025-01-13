News

RRB JE result 2024 live updates: Check CBT 1 results on RRB official website soon

Candidates who appeared for the CBT 1 examination for Junior Engineer and other posts can check their results online once they are declared
RRB JE result 2024 live updates: Check CBT 1 results on RRB official website soon
RRB JE result 2024 live updates: Check CBT 1 results on RRB official website soon File photo
Published on

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon announce the RRB JE Result 2024 on the respective official websites of RRBs, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 1 examination for Junior Engineer and other posts can check their results online once they are declared.  

Exam dates  
The RRB JE CBT 1 examination was conducted on December 16, 17, and 18, 2024, across various exam centres nationwide. The test was for a duration of 90 minutes and consisted of 100 questions. 

Key updates  
- The CBT 1 question papers, responses, and answer keys were released on December 23, 2024.  
- The objection window for the same closed on December 28, 2024.  

Recruitment process  
The recruitment process includes the following stages:  
1. First-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-I)
2. Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II) 
3. Document Verification (DV)  
4. Medical Examination (ME)  

This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,951 vacancies, including:  
- 17 posts for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research.  
- 7,934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.  

The application process began on July 30, 2024, and concluded on August 29, 2024.  

How to check RRB JE result 2024 (when announced):  
1. Visit the official RRB website under which you applied.  
2. Look for the JE CBT 1 Result link on the homepage.  
3. Enter your login credentials and submit.  
4. Download and check your results.  

Stay tuned for the latest updates regarding RRB JE Result 2024!

Results
IBPS RRB Clerk

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com