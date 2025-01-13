"Not only marks, focus on personality development," ISRO Chairman designate V Narayanan tells students

On Sunday, January 12, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman designate V Narayanan said along with the habit of studying hard to score more marks, students should focus on overall personality development, reported PTI.

Narayanan, who is currently the Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre at Thiruvananthapuram, offered prayers at a temple in his hometown. He extended his gratitude to his well-wishers and relatives who had been greeting him on his appointment as the Secretary, of the Department of Space by the Centre last week.

"Students should first learn how to study. At a young age, a student may hail from different kinds of backgrounds. They may study whatever they want. But what is important is how they study their subjects. At the time of learning, they should also focus on overall personality development," he told the media.

Elaborating more, he said that students should adopt two education systems: 'value-based' and 'intellectual-based'.

"Intellectual-based education is what they study in school for getting marks and all. But value-based education is a study on how to serve this society and how to help others. Both these two educations (value-based and intellectual-based education) should be followed together (by a student). This is my view," he shared his views.

Narayanan recalled that though he hails from a humble background, his parents provided him the opportunity to study whatever he aspired to become, and they extended all their support to him. "After my marriage, I got immense support from my family and kids. They have been making huge sacrifices and adjusting based on my work at the office," he said and extended his gratitude to them on the occasion.