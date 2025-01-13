Maha Kumbh Mela - JEE Main 2025: Prayagraj students worry about date clash

Soon after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 - Session 1, students in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, have voiced concerns over the clash between the exam dates and the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

A Reddit post from a local student has brought attention to the issue. The exam is set to coincide with the Maha Kumbh Mela, a major religious event that attracts millions of devotees and causes severe traffic disruptions throughout the city.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, while the JEE Main Session 1 exam for BTech candidates is slated to occur between January 22 and 29, with BArch exams scheduled for January 30.

The student expressed frustration over the logistical challenges, citing that the city will be flooded with people, and roadblocks will make it nearly impossible to reach the exam centres.

“I am from Allahabad and my exam date is sadly 29 (January 29). For anyone out of Allahabad, this might seem like the best date but it is a nightmare for us,” the student wrote on the social media platform.