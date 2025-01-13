Madhya Pradesh launches Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission

With particular emphasis on skill development of youth, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav, launched the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission on Sunday, January 13.

The youth centric initiative whose launch marked Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and the National Youth Day, has been shaped with a "Focus on Knowledge" at its core, in line with the state's 2023 Youth Policy.

Launching the mission, MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav announced plans to provide employment to over 70 percent of the state's 1.5 crore youth by 2030.

Emphasising education as the foundation for personal growth and better livelihoods, the mission aims for all youth to complete Class X by 2028 and Class XII by 2030, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

To promote economic self-reliance, training and guidance in entrepreneurship and other employment fields will be offered based on individual interests.

The mission primarily aims at raising awareness among youth about quality education, skill development, mental and physical well-being, employment opportunities, and social responsibility and will be dedicated to the welfare of youth from urban and rural areas, including those from economically and socially disadvantaged sections.

It also seeks to empower women, Persons with Disabilities (Divyang), youth, and farmers, ensuring inclusive growth and development.