KSET for Assistant Professors - 2024: Document verification to begin today

The document verification process for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for Assistant Professors - 2024 will commence on Monday, January 13, with Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah inaugurating the certificate issuance process.

The verification process, applicable to candidates included in the provisional eligibility test, will continue till January 20, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Certificates will be issued on the spot if the documents meet the specified criteria. During the inaugural event today, Monday, January 13, the Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for an additional building at the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) office in Malleswaram.

Those who miss their assigned dates during the process will not be allowed to verify documents on alternate days. Moreover, all original documents must comply with the eligibility criteria, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the KEA website.

Full tuition fee waiver

Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre has announced a full tuition fee waiver for students joining various Pre-Clinical and Para-Clinical postgraduate courses for the academic year 2024-25.

This offer, extended to candidates allocated through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) counselling, applies to courses under both Government and Private Quotas, excluding MD Pathology and MD Community Medicine.