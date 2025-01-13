"Knowledge knows no boundaries": UPSC mentor's exchange with Pakistani student goes viral

In a heartwarming testament to the unifying power of education, Shekhar Dutt, a Chandigarh-based Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) mentor and Co-founder of the online learning platform Sleepy Classes, recently shared a touching interaction with a Pakistani student, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dutt posted a screenshot of the student's heartfelt message, captioning it simply, "Knowledge knows no boundaries."

The message read, "Hello! Hope you are doing well. I am from Pakistan, and also a Sociologist. I know you are a mentor for UPSC. I am just sending you this message to get your best of luck for my coming CSS exams, in February. It is my second attempt. I have prepared well. But, I am still confused, confused, and very confused. I come across your tweets daily, and I acknowledge your thoughts and words. I learned a lot from you. THANK YOU!!"



The post quickly went viral, with users praising the exchange as a symbol of how education transcends borders.



One user commented, "You are truly a good teacher," while another noted, "Education is really amazing."



In a world often defined by division, this interaction between Dutt and his Pakistani followers reminds us that learning and knowledge have the unique ability to bridge even the widest divides.