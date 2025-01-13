Karnataka HC allows Bangalore University to conduct BCom exams from today

The Karnataka High Court (HC) allowed Bangalore University (BU) to hold exams for the BCom course (first, third and fifth semesters) as per the schedule from today, Monday, January 13.

During a special sitting on Sunday, January 12, a division bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman and Justice MI Arun stayed the January 10 order passed by a single judge and passed this interim order, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The single judge had directed the university to reschedule exam dates as they were overlapping with the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation and CA Intermediate examinations that are held across the country. The varsity had questioned this order, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

With the order passed by the division bench, the exams can be held as per the earlier schedule on the 13th, 15th, 17th, 20th and 21st of this month.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanthi

In celebration of Swami Vivekananda Jayanthi and National Youth Day, Vivek Run was organised by Samarth Bharat and Rashtrotthana Parishat at Shalini Grounds in Jayanagar, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Rajesh Padmar, trustee of Samarth Bharat, shared Swami Vivekananda's inspirational message with the attendees. Special edition of Utthana magazine, titled RSS @100, was also released during the event.

KA Rajesh and Nagendra Kamat, coordinators of Rashtrotthana Yoga Kendra were present.