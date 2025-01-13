IIT Bombay alumni, well-paid US job. Yet why did Sanket Parekh choose to become a monk?

The majority of the young students aspire to study at India's premier institutions, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Cracking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to IITs is a challenging task, and getting a well-paying job next is an even bigger challenge Here is the story of an IIT graduate who left his well-paid job to become a monk.

Sanket Parekh, an IIT Bombay graduate, was working as a chemical engineer in the United States but left a high-paying job to become a monk. Sanket’s mother and his friends were stunned by his decision when he told them about quitting the job after achieving everything at the age of 29, reported India.com.



It is reported that Parekh was an atheist but decided to quit a job and attain Diksha.



Sanket Parekh was introduced to Jainism by his senior at IIT Bombay, Bhavik Shah, who had taken Diksha in 2013. During an online chat, their discussion shifted to philosophical topics, sparking Sanket’s interest in the concepts of the soul, mind, and body.



Inspired by this, Sanket left his luxurious lifestyle and started exploring Jainism, according to a media report. Further, he devoted two and a half years under the guidance of Acharya Yugbhushansurji, learning the rituals and fundamental principles of the faith.



“I was an atheist; I would have got everything if I had decided to have a career, but my inner self would never have been at peace like it is today,” the Times of India quoted Parekh.



The monk didn’t reveal his salary package. But as per TOI, he was paying Rs 12 lakh/year as income tax.



Sanket Parekh lost his father a few years ago. He shared that it took considerable effort to convince his mother about his decision to change his lifestyle. However, when he explained that this path was the only one that would truly bring him happiness, she eventually accepted his choice.