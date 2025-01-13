ICAI announces CA May 2025 exam dates: Check schedule, registration details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the exam dates for the CA May 2025 session, as stated in a report by India TV.

Aspiring candidates can access the detailed exam schedule on ICAI's official website, icai.org.



CA May 2025 exam schedule

As per the released schedule, the CA Foundation exams will be conducted on May 15, 17, 19, and 21, 2025. The CA Intermediate exams will take place in two groups: Group 1 on May 3, 5, and 7, and Group 2 on May 9, 11, and 14, 2025.

Similarly, the CA Final exams are also divided into two groups, with Group 1 scheduled for May 2, 4, and 6, and Group 2 for May 8, 10, and 13, 2025.



Additionally, the International Taxation Exam 2025/Assessment Test is scheduled for May 10 and 13. Notably, no exams will be conducted on May 12, 2025, owing to the observance of Buddha Purnima.



Registration from March 1, 2025

Candidates can begin submitting their applications for the CA May 2025 exams starting March 1, 2025, through ICAI’s SSP portal (eservices.icai.org). The last date to apply without a late fee is March 14, 2025. Applications submitted after this date but before March 17, 2025, will require a late fee of Rs. 600 or US $10.



Correction window

For those needing to change their examination city or medium, the correction window will be available from March 18 to March 20, 2025.



Option for Hindi medium

Candidates appearing for the Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams can choose to answer their papers in either English or Hindi. For detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official ICAI website.



Prepare ahead and stay updated by regularly checking ICAI's notifications.