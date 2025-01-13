Gujarat: What is happening to enrollments of students to residential schools?

While the academic year 2024-25 is about to end, admissions are yet to be made at the Nivasi Shala (residential schools) in Gujarat. According to Gujarat Samachar, these schools are currently conducting a fourth round of admission by lowering the merit marks, as not enough applications have been received.



It is reported that the dropout rate at these schools has been high. Students are claiming that teachers who are supposed to teach Class VI students allegedly ask them to wash their clothes at the school. Consequently, many students choose to drop out.

Moreover, the motivation of the students has been impacted by the repeated delays in the school's opening. Some students have even left the school after initially enrolling. For instance, at Merchant School in Mehsana, students left the school within a year when a Class VI teacher asked them to wash clothes, reported Gujarat Samachar.



Further, reports suggest that the laziness of officials in promoting the scheme has also led to fewer students enrolling in the school. As per sources, high-level officials show little interest in the education of poor students in this residential school.

Permission for the new residential school was delayed for a long time, which allegedly prevented students from applying for admission for the upcoming academic year.