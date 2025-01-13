Employee’s witty resignation over smartphone dreams sparks viral frenzy

A resignation email penned for a unique and relatable reason has taken social media by storm.

Shared by Rishabh Singh, Co-founder of EngineerHub, the letter blends humour and frustration, quickly becoming a viral sensation, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. Singh posted a screenshot of the email on X (formerly Twitter), prompting widespread reactions and discussions.



Titled “Resignation Letter,” the email starts on a straightforward note before taking a witty twist. The employee wrote, “After two wonderful years of dedication and hard work, it seems my salary has remained as frozen as my hopes for an increment.”



The employee humorously cites an unusual yet relatable reason for leaving. He reveals his desire to pre-book the iQOO 13 smartphone, priced at Rs 51,999, but laments that his current salary doesn’t allow it. Highlighting his concern, he adds:



“I’m worried how will my career move fast, if I don’t have enough salary to buy the fastest phone in India?”



The email concludes with the employee announcing his last working day as December 4, 2024, thanking the company for the experience and promising a smooth handover.



The letter struck a chord with internet users, eliciting laughter and appreciation for its candour. One user commented, “Give him the phone and keep him,” while another joked, “It was so smooth.” A third remarked, “Seems like the phone promotion email.”



This isn’t the first time a resignation letter has captured online attention. A previous viral moment featured a Ghanaian employee’s candid note shared on the Instagram page Wall Street Oasis. The employee announced their departure for a new job but left the door open for a return, writing:



“I will come back.”



The note amused many while others applauded its honest and straightforward approach to navigating career transitions.