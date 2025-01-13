CBSE Class X, XII admit card 2025 expected after February 5: Details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit cards for the Class X and XII Board exams 2025 on or after February 5, 2025, as stated in a report by ET Now.

Students gearing up for the CBSE Class X and XII exams will be able to access and download their hall ticket PDFs from the official website, cbse.gov.in.

To retrieve the admit cards, students must use their login credentials, including their registration number or roll number and date of birth.



CBSE Class X, XII admit card 2025 after February 5: Here's why

In the past two years, the release of CBSE admit cards has followed a consistent pattern. Last year, in 2024, the CBSE Class X and XII admit cards were released on February 5, while the exams began on February 15.

Similarly, in 2023, the hall tickets were issued on February 8, with the exams starting on February 15. Following this trend, the release of admit cards for the 2025 Board exams is also expected in early February, closer to February 5.



The admit card is an essential document for students appearing in the exams, as it includes key details such as exam dates, timings, subject codes, and the assigned examination centre.

Students are advised to check all the details carefully and report any discrepancies to their respective schools for rectification. With the exams likely to start in mid-February, students should focus on completing their preparations while keeping track of updates from CBSE regarding the hall tickets.