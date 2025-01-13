Bombay HC orders fast-tracking Badlapur school sexual assault victim's trial

Today, Monday, January 13, the Bombay High Court said the trial in last year's Badlapur school sexual assault case should be fast-tracked and conducted expeditiously as the surviving girls are very young. In August last year, a male attendant sexually assaulted two girls inside the toilet of their school located in the Badlapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district.



The victims were aged four and five, respectively. Following the incident, the accused was arrested and later killed in a shootout with police when he was being taken from jail for questioning, reported PTI.



The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was set up by the Maharashtra government to conduct a probe into the case, has filed its chargesheet. It was filed against the attendant, the school's headmaster, and two members of its management for "failing to report" the sexual assault, as required under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



The high court took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the incident after it came to light that the local Badlapur police had not taken prompt action to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) in the case.

Today's hearing

On Monday, public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar informed the bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale that the probe into the case had concluded, a chargesheet had been filed, and a trial would now be held. At that moment, the court emphasised the need to fast-track the trial.



"The case will have to be fast-tracked and conducted expeditiously as the victim girls are of a very young age," the court said.



As mandated under the POCSO Act, a woman prosecutor would have to be present while examining the girls, it added. Venegaonkar said a lady prosecutor has been appointed to assist the special public prosecutor in the case.



The bench posted the matter for further hearing on January 20, in which the prosecution will have to inform the status of the trial.

Recommendations

To recall, last year, the bench also ordered for a committee of experts to be set up to examine the safety of children in schools and other educational institutions. Venegaonkar on Monday said the committee was yet to submit its report of recommendations.



The HC said that if, by the next date of hearing, the report is submitted, the same shall be produced before it, too.

Additionally, Venegaonkar told the court that, as per the Maharashtra government's policy, the education of the girls would be free of cost till Class VIII. "A proposal has been made to make their (victim girls) education free for Classes IX and X too," he said.



On January 20, the HC would also hear the petition filed by the father of the deceased attendant, alleging his son was killed in a fake encounter by police.