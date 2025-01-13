AISSEE 2025-26: Sainik school admission registration ends today at 5 pm

The registration window for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2025 will close today, January 13, 2025, at 5 pm, as stated in a report by Business Standard. Students seeking admission to Classes VI and IX in Sainik Schools must apply via the official website, aissee2025.ntaonline.in, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines.



AISSEE 2025 exam date and details

The official date for the AISSEE 2025 entrance exam is yet to be announced. However, the schedule indicates that the exam for Class VI will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm., while the Class IX exam will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.



Details about the exam centre, date, and other specifics will be mentioned in the AISSEE 2025 admit card.



The correction window for submitted applications will remain open from January 16 to 18, 2025.



How to register for AISSEE 2025:

1. Visit the official website: https://aissee.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the link to register for AISSEE 2025 on the homepage.

3. Complete the registration to generate your login credentials.

4. Login using the generated credentials and fill out the application form.

5. Upload the required documents and submit the form.

6. Pay the examination fee and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the confirmation for future reference.



AISSEE 2025 exam pattern

The written exam, featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs), will be conducted in 190 cities across India.



- For Class VI admission: A 150-minute paper with a total of 300 marks.

- For Class IX admission: A 180-minute paper with a total of 400 marks. Subjects include Mathematics, Intelligence, English, General Knowledge, and Social Science.



To qualify, students must score a minimum of 25% in each section and 40% overall.



Eligibility criteria for AISSEE 2025 admission

- Class VI: Candidates should be 10-12 years old and must have cleared Class V from a recognised school.

- Class IX: Candidates should be 13-15 years old and must have cleared class VIII from a recognised school.