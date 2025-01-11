TOP free Computer Science & Engineering online courses offered by IITs on SWAYAM

Computer Science and Engineering remain among the most sought-after fields worldwide, offering lucrative career prospects, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

To support aspiring students, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has compiled a list of top free online courses available on SWAYAM. Here's an overview of some standout offerings:



C Programming and Assembly Language by Professor Janakiraman, IIT Madras

This course introduces students to the basics of C programming and microprocessors. It covers topics such as C and inline assembly, compiling C to assembly language, and an introduction to C++ and its special functions.



Python for Data Science by Professor Ragunathan Rengasamy, IIT Madras

Ideal for beginners, this course explores topics such as sequence data types, data frame operations, and an introduction to the Spyder IDE. A case study on classifying personal income and predicting pre-owned car prices rounds off the programme.



Demystifying Networking by Professor Sridhar Iyer, IIT Bombay

Designed for those new to networking, this course covers foundational concepts like security, troubleshooting, routing, and the application layer, providing a strong understanding of networking technologies.



Big Data Computing by Professor Rajiv Misra, IIT Patna

This course delves into big data platforms, enabling technologies, applications, and streaming platforms, alongside core concepts such as computer architecture and data structures.



Introduction to Machine Learning by Professor Sudeshna Sarkar, IIT Kharagpur

Students are introduced to Machine Learning, covering clustering algorithms, linear regression, neural networks, and decision trees, alongside an overview of deep learning concepts.



These courses provide valuable insights and skills, empowering students to excel in the evolving tech landscape.