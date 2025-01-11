TMC suspends ex-MP Santanu Sen for being vocal on RG Kar

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) yesterday, Friday, January 10, suspended former Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen, citing alleged “anti-party” activities.



The suspension follows Sen’s controversial remarks about “anti-social activities” at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the aftermath of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

His comments have sparked a political storm within the party. Sen had also expressed solidarity with protesters seeking justice for the victim, further intensifying the situation.



Santanu Sen, a doctor by profession and a known loyalist of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, reportedly earned the displeasure of the party’s high command after openly criticising the healthcare institution’s functioning.

Incidentally, the hospital is also his alma mater. While Sen was previously removed from his post for similar remarks, he was later reinstated. However, his decision to raise the issue once more has led to his suspension.



The move appears to reflect the TMC leadership’s attempts to maintain discipline ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.



Speaking to reporters, Sen said, “I really don’t know the reason behind my suspension. I am yet to receive any information about it from the party.”



The suspension underscores growing tensions within the TMC as it prepares for critical electoral battles in the near future.