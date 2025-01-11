Sundar Pichai confident about Google’s AI leadership, calls 2025 a “critical” year

Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed confidence in the company’s ability to maintain its artificial intelligence (AI) dominance despite intensifying competition. This was stated in a report by News 24.

In an email to employees, Pichai shared his optimism for the year ahead, stating, “As we start the year, I have been reviewing demos for the products and features we’re rolling out in the next few months. The progress is amazing, and I’m confident we will keep the momentum going in 2025.”



Reflecting on Google’s 2024 achievements, Pichai highlighted the company’s advancements across its portfolio, driven by its full-stack approach. He specifically mentioned breakthroughs like Gemini 2.0, Gemini Flash Thinking, Veo 2, the Willow quantum chip, and NotebookLM for enterprises.

“We ended 2024 on a super high note with Gemini 2.0, Willow, Veo 2, and lots of innovation across Search, YouTube, Cloud, Android, Pixel, and more. The foundation to all of this is our technical and AI leadership, made possible by our full stack approach, and people were inspired by what we built,” he said.



Looking ahead, Pichai emphasised the challenges and opportunities in the AI space. “The urgency of this moment, how rapidly technology is evolving, and our opportunity to reimagine our products and processes for a new era,” he said, underscoring the pivotal role of 2025. “I think 2025 will be critical. These are disruptive moments. In 2025, we need to be relentlessly focused on unlocking the benefits of this technology and solving real user problems.”



He urged employees to prioritise AI development and regulatory issues in the coming months, signalling the company’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the evolving AI landscape.