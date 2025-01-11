JNU slaps Rs 1.79 lakh in fines on students for alcohol, hookah consumption in hostel and rule violations

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has penalised two students with fines totalling Rs 1.79 lakh for multiple violations of hostel rules, including permitting outsiders into their rooms, alcohol consumption, and the use of hookah.

The fines were levied through official notices issued on January 8, with a deadline of five days for payment, according to a report by PTI.

The first notice detailed that 12 unidentified individuals were found in the student's room consuming alcohol and causing a disturbance in their absence.



This breach of hostel regulations resulted in a fine of Rs 80,000. The breakdown includes Rs 60,000 for allowing unauthorised individuals entry, Rs 2,000 for alcohol consumption, Rs 6,000 for possession of an induction stove and heater, Rs 2,000 for hookah use, and Rs 10,000 for disruptive behaviour, interference with official matters, and intimidating hostel staff.

The second notice involved incidents on December 22 and January 5, where outsiders were found in another student's room consuming alcohol. It further claims that when the Warden Committee and security attempted to open the door during these incidents, the student did not cooperate.



As a result, this student was fined Rs 99,000, with Rs 85,000 charged for allowing unauthorised individuals on two occasions, Rs 2,000 for drinking, Rs 2,000 for hookah possession, and Rs 10,000 for aggressive behaviour and disruptions.



Warning of further action

Both notices warn that failure to pay the fines within the prescribed timeframe could result in additional disciplinary actions, including eviction from the hostel.

The fines have sparked criticism, with former president of Sutlej Hostel, Kunal Kumar, calling them "extortion."

He pointed out that while the semester fee is only Rs 200, students are being fined up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Kumar alleged that the fines are being disproportionately imposed on students who do not support the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the university's student union, added PTI.