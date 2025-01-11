Infosys delays salary hikes, global economic uncertainty to blame?

Infosys Co-founder N Narayana Murthy recently sparked a nationwide buzz by suggesting that Indians should work up to 70 hours a week to drive the country’s growth, as stated in a report by News 24.

Murthy, a long-time advocate for a rigorous work ethic, has often supported a six-day workweek, sharing that he worked 14 hours a day, six and a half days a week during his career.



However, in a setback for its employees, Infosys has decided to delay salary hikes until the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, according to media reports. This marks a shift from its usual practice of implementing salary increases at the start of the financial year. The move is reportedly a response to the ongoing global economic uncertainty and a reduction in Information Technology (IT) services demand.



The delayed hikes reflect broader challenges faced by the Indian IT sector, with companies bracing for reduced client spending on non-essential services. Infosys last raised salaries in November 2023, but concerns over profitability have led to this postponement.



The decision has reignited debates around work-life balance, especially in light of Murthy’s comments on work culture. Many have criticised his remarks, arguing they are out of touch with current workplace expectations.



Notably, Infosys isn’t alone in this approach. Other IT giants like HCL Tech, LTI Mindtree, and L&T Technology Services have also delayed salary hikes in an effort to maintain profitability amid a challenging business environment.