IGNOU declares December TEE Result 2024 | Here’s how to check

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the results for the December Term-End Examination (TEE) 2024, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access their results on IGNOU's official website at ignou.ac.in.

The December TEE, which began on December 2 and concluded on January 9, 2025, was conducted in two sessions on each day — the morning session from 10 am to 1 pm and the evening session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

To check the results, candidates can follow the following steps:

Log in to the official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the results link. A new page will appear where candidates need to select the "IGNOU December TEE Result 2024." Enter your login credentials on the following page. Submit the details, and your result will be displayed. Review the result and download the page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result for any further needs.

In addition to the TEE results, IGNOU has also released the interview schedule for PhD admissions for the July 2024 session. Candidates can check the interview dates for various departments on the official website.