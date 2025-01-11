ICFAI launches PhD programme in development studies & public policy

The inaugural ceremony of the PhD programme in Development Studies and Public Policy was held at the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) campus in Hyderabad under the aegis of the ICFAI School of Social Sciences, according to a press release by the ICAFAI group.

The event featured an inaugural address by Dr C Rangarajan, Chancellor of IFHE and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), along with Dr Sameer Sharma, former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, as the guest of honour.



In his address, Dr Rangarajan elaborated on the unique approach to research studies at ICFAI, emphasising the integration of domain knowledge with data-driven analytical skills. He highlighted the need for updated domain expertise across all spheres of Development Studies, calling it a multidisciplinary field that intersects with disciplines like Economics, Political Science, and Statistics.

“The structure of the programme has to be deliberately made challenging for the enrolled scholars,” he stated, underscoring the rapidly expanding scope of knowledge in these areas.



Drawing attention to Public Policy, he highlighted its close ties with Development Studies and cited an example from the education sector to illustrate how qualitative elements shape policy outcomes. Encouraging scholars to transcend classroom learning, Dr Rangarajan reflected on his association with the late Dr Manmohan Singh, admiring his academic depth and practical vision in Public Policy.



Dr Sameer Sharma urged scholars to approach the programme with enthusiasm and openness, sharing his experiences as a PhD scholar during his Civil Services career.



Presiding over the event, Dr LS Ganesh, Vice-Chancellor of IFHE, welcomed the scholars and stressed the significance of research for working professionals, particularly the distinctions between academic and project-based research. The programme, designed for professionals, saw a gathering of enrolled scholars and faculty members.