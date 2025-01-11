DSBM, Integreon sign MoU to strengthen employability skills as per NEP 2020

DAV School of Business Management (DSBM) and Integreon, India, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster career development initiatives for students. In a landmark collaboration aimed at bridging the gap between academic learning and corporate requirements, the partnership will focus on equipping students with practical insights, industry-relevant skills, and opportunities to explore various career prospects, stated a press release from the institute.



Abhinav Kaushik, Vice-President - Legal, Integreon enlightened the gathering on the Significance of Legal Understanding for Business School Students. He emphasised the growing relevance of legal expertise, particularly in the fields of Legal Tech and Generative AI tools.



Kaushik highlighted the wide array of career opportunities in law, such as litigation, arbitration, in-house counsel roles, and mergers & acquisitions. He also underscored the importance of two key principles for success — Patience and Perseverance, emphasising the fact that these qualities are crucial in building a fulfilling career.



M Devendra Hattangadi, Director – HR, Integreon, delivered an address on the topic Strategies for Creating a Powerful Human Resource Framework for Career Advancement”.



Hattangadi spoke about the value of Soft Skills in today’s job market. He encouraged students to embrace challenges, learn from mistakes, and adopt patience as a pathway to resilience. He emphasised the importance of continually developing one’s skill set to nurture passion and improve career prospects, according to the press release from the institute.



Dr DN Mishra, Principal of DSBM, highlighted the value of this partnership in creating joint industry-driven initiatives such as the Professional Competence Building (PCB) Programme and Corporate Talks, aimed at the empowerment of students of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) as per the orientation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by Government of Odisha.



Dr Anshuman Mohanty, Assistant Professor in English and Soft Skills coordinated the entire event successfully.