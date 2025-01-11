BSEB DElEd 2025 registration begins January 11: Apply at deledbihar.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will open registration for the Bihar DElEd 2025 examination on January 11, 2025, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications through the official website at deledbihar.com. The registration process will remain open until January 22, 2025.



Candidates must have secured at least 50% marks in their Intermediate (Class XII) examination to be eligible. Students appearing for the Bihar Board Class XII examination 2025 are also eligible to apply. The minimum age limit to apply is 17 years as of January 1, 2025.



The BSEB DElEd examination will feature 120 questions carrying 120 marks (one mark per question) and will be conducted over 150 minutes. The question paper will include sections on General Hindi/Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, General English, and Logical and Analytical Reasoning.



Steps to apply for Bihar BSEB DElEd 2025:

1. Visit the official website at deledbihar.com.

2. Click on the BSEB DElEd 2025 Registration link on the homepage.

3. Register by providing the required details.

4. Log in to your account and complete the application form.

5. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

6. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.



For assistance, candidates can contact the helpline at 0612-2232074.



Separately, BSEB has issued admit cards for the Class X (Matric) final exams on secondary.biharboardonline.com. School principals can download them using their credentials. For additional updates, visit the official website of BSEB.