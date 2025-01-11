Bharathiar University result 2025 declared: Check April exam results for UG, PG courses at b-u.ac.in

Bharathiar University has officially announced the results of the April 2025 examinations for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses, including BA (Bachelor of Arts), BCom (Bachelor of Commerce), BSc (Bachelor of Science), MSc (Master of Science), MA (Master of Arts), and others, as stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

Students who appeared for the exams can now access and download their results from the university's official website: b-u.ac.in. To view the Bharathiar University Result 2025 PDF, students must enter their registration number.



Bharathiar University result 2025: Key details

As per the latest update, the results for multiple UG and PG courses have been uploaded online. Students can conveniently check their results by visiting the official website of Bharathiar University at b-u.ac.in.



Steps to check Bharathiar University results 2025

Students can follow these simple steps to view and download their results online:

1. Visit the official website - b-u.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the ‘Students’ section on the menu and click on ‘Results.’

3. Select your course from the available list and click on it.

4. Enter your registration number and click on the ‘Result’ button.

5. The result will appear on the screen in PDF format.

6. Download and take a printout of your scorecard for future use.



About Bharathiar University

Located in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Bharathiar University was established in 1982 under the Bharathiar University Act, 1981 (Act 1 of 1982). Named after the celebrated Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, the university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).



The university offers UG, PG, and doctoral programmes across diverse disciplines such as Tamil, Electronics & Instrumentation, Human Genetics & Molecular Biology, Zoology, Botany, Environmental Science, and Sports Education. It also has affiliations with over 140 colleges and institutions.