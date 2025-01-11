A crisis in dental education: Delays, neglect, and a struggle for recognition

The delay in releasing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) application forms, despite the January 31 exam date, has left thousands of dental aspirants across the country anxious and frustrated.

This recurring issue highlights systemic inefficiencies in the administration of dental education and reflects a broader neglect of dentistry in India’s healthcare ecosystem. The consequences are far-reaching, affecting students’ mental health, financial stability, and societal perception of the profession.

Systemic inefficiencies and recurring delays

Dr Sarjeev S Yadav, Principal of Government Dental College in Hyderabad, highlights the systemic issues plaguing NEET MDS.

"Delays are often due to inefficiencies, worsened by frequent court cases and COVID-19 disruptions," he explains. He stresses the need for timely schedules and transparent processes to restore trust among students.

The uncertainty surrounding application dates disrupts preparation plans and adds financial strain, particularly for those enrolled in crash courses or who have taken leaves from work.

Dr MD Manzur Ahmed, National President of the All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association, points to a lack of coordination between the National Dental Commission (NDC) and other bodies.

"Unlike NEET - PG, where dates are released months in advance, the NDC’s inaction leaves students in limbo. The recurring delays over the past three years show that authorities are not prioritising students’ needs."

The lack of synchronisation also affects internship timelines.

Last year, dental interns in Telangana were unable to apply for NEET MDS because their internships ended 11 days after the application deadline. Such issues highlight the urgent need for a robust, coordinated approach to dental education administration.

The financial and emotional toll

The delays have profound financial implications.

Students invest heavily in coaching, with some enrolling in short-term crash courses that now require extensions due to the uncertainty.

Dr Ahmed notes, "The application fee itself is around Rs 4,000. For students who’ve already spent on coaching and left jobs, the financial burden is overwhelming."

Dr Sheikh Zakir, a NEET MDS aspirant from Jammu and Kashmir, shares his frustration. "The continuous delays make it hard to focus on preparation. Many aspirants are losing hope about whether the exams will be conducted at all," he says.

The lack of clarity exacerbates stress, leaving students feeling sidelined.

Societal perception: Dentists as “not real doctors”

The challenges faced by dental students extend beyond administrative delays. A pervasive societal bias undermines their role in healthcare. Many dental students report hearing comments that dentists are not "real doctors."

Dr Yadav attributes this perception to a lack of awareness about dentistry’s scope and importance. "Dentistry’s role in preventive healthcare and early disease detection is critical. Advocacy and public awareness campaigns are essential to change this narrative," he asserts.

Dr Zakir emphasises the importance of educating the public. "Diseases often manifest in the mouth before affecting the rest of the body. Licensed dentists play a vital role in early detection and treatment, but illegal dental technicians running clinics undermine the profession’s credibility," he says.

This issue is particularly prevalent in regions like Jammu and Kashmir, where unlicensed practices reportedly flourish.

Lack of representation and transparency

A significant factor contributing to the neglect of dentistry is the absence of robust representation in decision-making bodies.

Dr Ahmed points out that the Dental Council of India has not conducted elections in many states for over a decade. "Without proper representatives, our concerns are not heard. This lack of transparency and accountability deepens the crisis," he explains.

Dr Subhrajyoti Chattopadhyay, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine, underscores the need for curriculum updates and better integration of dental education with global standards. "Dentists in countries like the United Kingdom (UK) are highly respected and well-compensated. In India, outdated syllabi and limited opportunities hinder professional growth," he says.

A way forward

Experts and students alike agree that systemic reforms are essential to uplift dentistry in India. Dr Yadav suggests key measures, including:

Timely and transparent processes: Regular schedules for NEET MDS applications and counseling to reduce uncertainty. Affordable education: Regulation of tuition fees and provision of scholarships. Enhanced career opportunities: Expansion of public-sector jobs and incentives for rural postings. Public awareness campaigns: Highlighting dentistry’s role in overall healthcare. Professional Growth: Encourage research, innovation, and skill-based training to make dentistry more dynamic and future-ready.

Dr Ahmed stresses the need for unity within the dental community. "Without a strong, collective voice, our profession will continue to be sidelined," he warns.

The delay in NEET MDS applications is not just an administrative oversight but a symptom of deeper systemic and societal issues.

Addressing these challenges requires coordinated efforts from policymakers, educational institutions, and professional associations. Only then can the dental profession reclaim its rightful place in India’s healthcare landscape.