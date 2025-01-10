XAT 2025 answer key released: Check via xatonline.in

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has released the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 answer key on its official website, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key by visiting https://xatonline.in.



The XAT 2025 was conducted on Sunday, January 5, 2025. To download the answer key, candidates will need their login credentials, including their XAT ID and Date of Birth.



Exam pattern:

The XAT 2025 examination was divided into two parts:

- Part I included the following sections:

- Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

- Decision Making (DM)

- Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

- Part II consisted of General Knowledge (GK).



Steps to download the XAT 2025 answer key:

1. Visit the official XAT website at https://xatonline.in.

2. Click on the "XAT Answer Key 2025" link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login details, such as XAT ID and Date of Birth.

4. Click on "Submit" to view the answer key.

5. Download and save the answer key for future reference.

6. It is advised that one keeps a hard copy of the downloaded page for further use.



For more details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official XAT website.