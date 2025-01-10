“The new Narayana Murthy”, “slave driver”: L&T Chairman’s 90-hour work week push draws criticism

Just when you thought that the discourse around “work-life balance” could not get any more clamorous, the Chairman of Lansen & Turbo (L&T) SN Subrahmanyan stirred the pot further with his calls for a 90-hour work week, inviting equal parts backlash and sarcasm from all corners.

It all started when comments made by Subhramanyan in an internal meeting on his employees’ productivity went viral. Urging his employees to work harder, he reportedly expressed regret for not being able to make them work on Sundays as well.

“What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Go to the office and start working,” Subhramanyan said, in the now viral video.

Defending his statements, the multi-million dollar conglomerate issued a statement today, Friday, January 10 saying that India demanded a “collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.”

“The Chairman's remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasising that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort,” L&T’s statement went on to read.

In the meanwhile, Subhramanyan’s comments sparked memes, sarcasm, and criticism alike, with social media users, celebrities, and corporate leaders reacting strongly to them.