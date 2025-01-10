SSC MTS result 2024: Date yet to be announced, check details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is yet to announce the results of the SSC MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024, stated a report by Hindustan Times.

Once declared, candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. The commission has not disclosed the exact date and time for the release of the results.



Exam details

The SSC MTS and Havaldar examinations were conducted across various centres in the country between September 30 and November 14, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on November 29, 2024, and candidates had until December 2, 2024, to raise objections.



The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) consisted of two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and both were held on the same day. The questions were multiple-choice, with negative marking (-1) applicable only in the second session.



Recruitment drive details

This recruitment process aims to fill 9583 vacancies, of which 6,144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3,439 are for Havaldar.



SSC MTS 2024 selection process



- MTS Post: Selection involves a Computer-Based Examination (CBE).

- Havaldar Post: Selection involves CBE followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).



Steps to check SSC MTS result 2024

1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the "Results" section and click on the SSC MTS Result 2024 link.

3. View the displayed result on the screen.

4. Download and save the result page.

5. Take a printout for future reference.



Official website to check results

Appeared candidates can check the SSC MTS and Havaldar Examination, 2024 results on the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in.