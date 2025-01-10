Rs 1 lakh for factory license: IIT graduate and Shark Tank contestant exposes flaws in 'Make in India'

Aman Rai, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi graduate and entrepreneur, recently opened up about the roadblocks he faced while trying to secure a factory license for his start-up.
Rai, who previously made headlines when his home gym venture, Aroleap, secured a Rs 1 crore investment on the show Shark Tank India, highlighted the harsh realities of navigating India’s regulatory framework despite government claims of business-friendly policies.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rai revealed that a vendor offering assistance with the licensing process demanded an “out-of-pocket expense” of Rs 70,000.
Frustrated, Rai questioned the credibility of the government’s “Make in India” campaign and its claims of enhancing the “Ease of Doing Business.”
Determined to steer clear of corruption, Rai chose to apply for the license directly. However, his efforts were met with yet another obstacle — officials allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to process his application.
Venting his frustration online, he wrote, “Dark side of Make in India! Went and filed for the license directly. Being asked for Rs 1 lakh as a bribe to get the license now!”
Rai’s post quickly gained traction, amassing over seven lakh views and drawing widespread public attention.
The outcry eventually reached a senior official at the Ministry of Commerce, who stepped in to address the issue. In a follow-up post, Rai expressed optimism, sharing that the intervention was likely to expedite the resolution of his case.