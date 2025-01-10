NEET-PG 2024: MCC reopens resignation window for Round 1 and 2 seats until January 14, 6.00 pm

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has reopened the resignation portal for seats allotted in the Round-1 & Round-2 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 All-India Quota Counselling.

The portal will remain open until 6.00 pm on January 14, 2025, allowing candidates to vacate their allotted seats with forfeiture of security deposit.

Candidates who wish to resign from their seats can now do so on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The resignation deadline was initially set for December 26, 2024, after which the window was reopened until January 8. Now, the NEET-PG candidates have once again been given an opportunity to forfeit their seats allotted through the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling.

Additionally, the MCC has opened a reset registration window for NEET-PG counselling 2024, allowing students to modify or update their registration details. This window will remain open until January 15, 2025. Candidates who wish to make changes or correct their information in the registration form must do so before the deadline.

Meanwhile, the NEET-PG 2024 Round-3 seat allotment result has been delayed.

According to the official MCC schedule, the allocation list was expected to be released on January 4, 2025. However, there has been no official clarification on the revised date for the Round-3 seat allotment result.