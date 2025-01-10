NEET admit cards, burned currency worth Rs 2.75 lakh, found in Patna Medical College Hostel

In Bihar, Patna police have unearthed burned currency notes worth approximately Rs 2.75 lakh, along with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and NEET - Postgraduate (PG) admit cards, in a hostel room at Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH).

The recovery, made late Wednesday night, January 8, also included an MBBS OMR sheet from Aryabhatta Knowledge University and a liquor bottle, said a report by the Times of India.

Following this, PMCH Principal Dr Vidyapati Choudhary lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Pirbahore police station on Thursday, January 9. The prime suspect, Dr Ajay Singh, a postgraduate pass-out, is currently missing.

The sequence of events began late Tuesday night, January 7, when a fire broke out in room 42B of the Chanakya Hostel, occupied by Singh on the second floor. On Wednesday evening, around 10 pm, police received a tip about burned notes and documents being discovered in a ground-floor room.

Abdul Halim, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pirbahore police station, explained, “The ground-floor room, officially meant for the caretaker and staff, was illegally occupied by Dr Singh. It appears that the documents and notes were set on fire in the second-floor room and later dumped downstairs.”

The room has since been sealed, added TOI.

Earlier on Wednesday, January 8, another incident involving Singh added to the controversy. At around 5.30 pm, police were called to address a report of Dr Singh being assaulted and locked in a room by junior students. He was found in room 625 on the sixth floor. Despite claiming he had been beaten, Dr Singh refused to file a written complaint and declined to press charges, according to SHO Halim.

Hostel warden Dr Birendra shed light on the matter, confirming that Dr Singh had been illegally occupying multiple rooms in the hostel.

“The caretaker reported both the altercation and the discovery of burned items to me. I instructed them to inform the police. Dr Singh, who completed his postgraduate studies last year, hails from Samastipur,” Dr. Birendra told TOI.

“Singh had taken over two to three rooms, which I had previously reported to the administration. While we issued notices to vacate, enforcement is the administration’s responsibility,” he added